Tourettes is no laughing matter for Rory

Ask anyone who has Tourettes syndrome, and they will tell you in no uncertain terms that it is no laughing matter.

However, one of the saddest facts about the condition is that it can actually be very funny indeed to others.

Programme Name: Tourettes: They Still Cant Help It (w/t) - TX: 12/01/2017 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Greg Storey - (C) Bohemia Films - Photographer: Min Clough/ Dan Baskerville

Tourettes can make a sufferer blurt out outrageous rants, using taboo words, things we would perhaps think but never say.

It is funny, because it is shocking ... Frankie Boyle made a career out of doing just that.

But when it comes to making documentaries about Tourettes, programme makers can tend to focus on those outbursts, and the message can be lost.

However, the new BBC3 online documentary showing the relationship between teenage Jedburgh sufferer Rory Brown and his mentor Johnny Davidson of Galashiels, is heartwarmingly uplifting.

Sure, there are scenes that make you smile – when 12-year-old Rory asks the female police officer where her eyebrows had gone – and there are almost voyeuristic scenes that make you feel guilty for smiling – where the camera keeps running while his ticcing is manifested by him punching himself in the face – but there are also scenes of true warmth, sadness, and, most importantly, hope.

Johnny, who had to go through hell as he grew up with an illness nobody really understood, has done more than any other person to educate and inform on the subject through his appearances in documentaries over the years, starting with the QED film John’s Not Mad in 1989.

And now, he has provided Rory – and many others – with something he never had as a child, knowledge that he isn’t alone.

As the programme shows, he set up a meeting with the police in Jedburgh, explaining the condition to the officers and introducing them to Rory. He also did the same for teachers at Jedburgh Grammar School.

The programme also focuses on Greg Storey, whose Tourettes was almost completely debilitating when he was younger, and had appeared on previous documentaries with Johnny, such as The Boy Can’t Help It.

Greg – now a software developer in his 20s – has found a way to minimise and even cancel out his ticcing. He says that from the moment he wakes up, to the moment he goes to bed, he imagines a drum riff going on in the background of his mind, which works for him.

He, like many other sufferers across the country, attended a weekend camp in the Langlee Community Centre, which is where John, now the elder statesman of Tourettes, works as caretaker.

In one scene, Greg took Rory aside to give him a one-on-one drumming lesson. And, for the first time during the programme, Rory’s ticcing had diminished.

Also, when John treated the group to a runaround a local military-style assault course, and when fellow sufferer Paul Stephenson of Berwick showed Rory how to use a camera, it had almost disappeared.

Not so funny ... but filled with hope for the future.

Tourettes: Teenage Tics is available for five months online and will be aired on BBC1 later in the year.