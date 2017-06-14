This year’s Selkirk Common Riding timetable

With one down and 10 to go, towns across the Borders are set to get well and truly into the common riding spirit over the coming weeks.

Over the next six weeks, each will stage its own ceremonies, rideouts and celebrations steeped in traditions dating back centuries – and this weekend sees the turn Selkirk and this year’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell.

Tonight the cryin’ o’ the burley takes place around the town at 6.30pm before a united crafts bussin’ concert in the Victoria Halls at 7.15pm. Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association will lay a wreath at the Flodden Memorial at 8pm.

Friday sees the customary early start to common riding day with the flute band rousing the town at 4am, waking, in turn, Kieran and provost Jake Wheelans.

At 5.30am, an act of remembrance takes place at the war memorial in Ettrick Terrace, and at 6am, the silver band plays around the town.

At 6.15am, exiles will sing Her Bright Smile at the County Hotel. The foot procession arrives at the Victoria Halls at 6.30am, and at 6.45am, the installation of the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer and the bussin’ of the royal burgh flag on the balcony of the Victoria Halls takes place.

At 6.55am, a procession marches to Market Place, moving off to the green at 7am before the cavalcade fords the Ettrick Water at 7.30am. It will reach Linglie Glen at 7.45am and the summit of the Three Brethren at 8.45am.

The casting of the colours takes place in Market Place at 11am. It will be followed by two minutes’ silence and the return of the burgh flag at 11.15am.

In the afternoon, a horse racing meeting starts at 2pm at Gala Rig, and a ball is held at 9pm in the Victoria Halls.

Saturday sees games and a gymkhana at Philiphaugh from 1pm.