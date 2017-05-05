Thieves steal safe from farm shed at Town Yetholm

A metal safe used as an honesty box was stolen from a farm at Town Yetholm in the early hours of yesterday, May 4.

Three men removed the honesty box, containing about £20, from a concrete slab, pulling down the shed it was housed in and causing extensive damage in the process, at about 2am.

The suspects are described as being of average build and wearing dark clothing, and one had a number three on the back of his top.

Constable Suzanne Hall, based at Kelso police station said: “As well as the box being taken, which contained approximately £20, a substantial amount of damage has been caused to the shed.

“The actions of those responsible are disgraceful.

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area at this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0502 of May 4 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.