There be gold in them thar rollin’ hills

Some of the Borders’ most fascinating historical objects are set to be shown to the public for the first time.

To celebrate the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the new season’s exhibition at Jedburgh Castle Jail – Treasures Found – shows a wide variety of finds found locally, ranging from the Stone Age to the 1900s.

They include a Bronze Age axe head discovered in the Bonchester Bridge area, a Roman wine dipper found at Hassendean Bank near Denholm, and a medieval finger ring and coins – such as the gold florin, pictured – unearthed near Hawick as well as in Jedburgh and Nisbet.

They have made their way to the museum through the treasure trove system, which ensures that material of archaeological or historical importance is protected for the benefit of the nation.

Most finds are discovered by metal detectorists, in places where archaeologists wouldn’t usually excavate, for example a farmer’s field.

One such enthusiast, Roy Scott from Ancrum, has kindly loaned a collection of everyday objects he has found that give a flavour of Borders life over the centuries.

Treasures Found runs until Jedburgh Castle Jail closes for the season on October 31.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm; Sunday 1-4 pm, admission free.

Unfortunately, there is no wheelchair access to the exhibition.