The heat is on for Hawick youth centre, thanks to £10,000 Lotto grant

A pioneering youth service in Hawick has landed £10,000 worth of National Lottery funding.

Escape Youth Services is to use the cash to pay for a new heating system for Hawick Youth Centre, in Havelock Street.

The work will pay for the installation of two oil-fired boilers and 20 radiators to help keep warm the 180 young users of the centre.

It is one of 144 groups sharing National Lottery funding worth £1,110,596 this week from the Awards for All scheme, the lottery’s small grants funding stream.

Successful applicants have been handed grants of between £500 and £10,000 for projects that bring communities together to enjoy a range of activities.

Escape Youth Services was established in 2004 with the aim of delivering youth services to Teviot and Liddesdale.

It offers a drop-in facility for young people and provides one-to-one work, youth work, volunteering and opportunities to get involved in arts, sports, creative media and cooking. A spokesperson said: “We work closely in partnership with other providers and agencies, including schools and the police, to ensure an integrated approach to working with and supporting young people.

“Our activities are aimed at increasing young people’s confidence and self-esteem and improving personal, social and life skills.”

An Awards for All spokesperson said: “These awards highlight the wide range of projects that can be funded through Awards for All.

“From providing much-needed services for people with brain injuries in the Scottish Borders through to making sure a community cinema in Argyll and Bute is fully equipped for all audiences, the funding shows how National Lottery money is changing lives across Scotland’s communities.”

Applications are received on a rolling basis and can be received at any time. Groups can download a form from www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/awardsforallscot