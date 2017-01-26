The go-to-guy for extreme locations

Just what is it like to film hanging above a kilometre-high sheer drop?

Audiences at this year’s Peebles Outdoor Film Festival (January 27-29) will have a chance to find out.

Adventurer and extreme location cameraman Keith Partridge will be relating his adventures at Eastgate Theatre on Saturday, January 28.

A veteran of more than 60 expeditions around the globe, and one of the world’s most famous practitioners of what remains a rare trade, Keith is very much the go-to-guy for filming in hostile locations. He has pushed deep into unexplored caves in Papua New Guinea, reached the highest point on earth, hunted with golden eagles in Mongolia, not to mention abseiled the Angel Falls in search of the perfect shot.

His shooting techniques take viewers to the very steepest of rock faces, the most challenging of ice cliffs, and brutally-remote locations.

Productions in which Keith has been a key player have notched dozens of international film awards – including the documentary feature film of Joe Simpson’s Touching the Void.

Also an award-winning author, his 2015 book ‘The Adventure Game’ gaining many plaudits, an evening with Keith Partridge offers a unique opportunity to hear what it takes to film at the ends of the earth.

Keith headlines the ‘Adventures from the Edge’ session at 6.30pm. For more details visit www.eastgatearts.com.