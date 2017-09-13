Teen caused disturbance

Travellers are being put off using Galashiels transport interchange due to anti-social behaviour among drunken youths, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Since the joint train and bus station opened two years ago, youngsters, often under the influence of alcohol, have been congregating there and causing trouble for staff and passengers, said procurator fiscal Graham Fraser after Connor Beattie, 18, of Ballantyne Street, Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to committing two offences there on Friday, May 26.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing, challenging others to fight and using abusive and sexually offensive remarks, as well as struggling violently with five police officers.

Mr Fraser described how the first offender turned up at the interchange around 5pm apparently “extremely intoxicated”.

He said Beattie was challenging other members of the public to fight and made a crude comment to a 15-year-old girl.

Mr Fraser continued: “He claimed he had been stabbed, but what had happened was he had fallen into a bush and scratched his back.”

The fiscal said he made another rude comment to another female and then began shouting and swearing at police before ending up in a violent struggle with five officers.

Mr Fraser concluded: “There is a real issue of young people gathering at the interchange and putting people off using public transport.”

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick accepted his client’s behaviour was “idiotic” while under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence until October 9 for the production of background reports.