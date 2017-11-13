Tea-time farewell for Ettrick and Yarrow minister

The minister for Yarrow, Ettrick and Kirkhope, Samuel Siroky, and his family were given a farewell tea at Ettrickbridge.

Many of the congregation and friends in the community gathered to say goodbye and thank you for the last 15 years. Caitlin Hume, youngest and newest member of the congregation, presented him with a cheque, along with a framed picture of the Yarrow Valley and flowers.

