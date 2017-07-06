Talk on the treasures of the three houses

To celebrate the rich history of Bowhill House, visitors have a chance to attend a talk tonight exploring some of the Buccleuch family’s most prized possessions.

The event is one of a series of talks designed to take visitors on a journey through time.

Taking place today, Friday, July 7, at 2pm, the talk, entitled ‘Three Houses’, will be led by Scott MacDonald. It will allow visitors to learn more about the treasures that can be found at the Duke of Buccleuch’s three stunning homes – Bowhill, Boughton and Drumlanrig Castle.

Scott is head of collections and conservation for the Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust, which covers all three houses, and he will discuss highlights from the duke’s collection in the intimate setting of Bowhill’s Theatre.

Held to mark VisitScotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the five-part series will reveal the Buccleuch family’s fascinating history, discuss the treasures of each house, and explore the architectural heritage of Bowhill up close.

Helen Currie, house and events manager at Bowhill, said: “Bowhill has a wealth of stories to share on its rich history and so many treasures to uncover, as this latest talk from the head of collections and conservation will illustrate.

“The series has received a great response so far and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to uncover a little piece of the past here at Bowhill.”

Tickets are priced £6 and includes a cream tea.

Booking is essential and can be made by calling 01750 22204 or emailing info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.

The series of talks launched in May and will continue on the first Friday of each month until the end of open season in September.