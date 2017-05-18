Take a journey through time at Bowhill House

To celebrate the rich history of Bowhill House, a series of talks has been organised to take visitors on a fascinating journey through time.

The five-part series of talks will take place in Bowhill’s Theatre – once a game larder and now an intimate setting for an array of theatrical performances.

Held to mark VisitScotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, they will reveal the Buccleuch family’s fascinating history, discuss the treasures of each house, and explore the architectural heritage of Bowhill.

The first talk,‘From Reiving to Dukedom: The rise of Buccleuch’ is on May 19 at 2pm. House guide Malcolm Morrison will tell the tale of the Scott family and depicts how they became such a great noble family.

The series will continue at 2pm on the first Friday of each month until the end of open season in September.

Tickets are priced £6 from 01750 22205 or emailing info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.