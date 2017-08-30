T-4-2 and Caldwells both scoop award success

A Borders cafe made history at the first ever Borders Retail Business Awards last week.

Galashiels-based cafe T-4-2 picked up a triple win at the ceremony held in Kelso’s Cross Keys Hotel last Sunday evening, taking home awards for Best Cafe, Best Takeaway and Best Galashiels Business overall.

Staff at Caldwell's Ice Cream celebrate being names Best Borders Business at the Borders Retail Business Awards.

The event, in the Borders for the first time, was presented by Scotlands Business Awards who said this was the first time any one business has picked up three awards at any of their regional award ceremonies.

Owner Frances Hunter said: “We were not expecting any of this and the fact that the awards were dependant on customers votes makes it all the more special for us. This was our first ever award. We were told we’d been nominated but we’ve no idea who did it but we’re so grateful to all our customers who then voted for us.”

The family-run business opened it’s High Street cafe in 2008 before expanding to include an express catering base in Stirling Street in 2014. Run by Frances, her son Russell and daughters Pru and Hannah, the firm now employs seven full and part time staff.

Meanwhile the award for Best Borders Business overall went to Caldwells Ice Cream in Peebles, which scooped the top award after being named Best Peebles Business. A sister shop to Caldwells’ Innerleithen parlour, the Peebles parlour opened in 2013 and is run by the fourth generation of the Caldwell family, Andrew and Ann Caldwells’ daughters Janice and Angela.

Janice said: “We would like to thank our dedicated hard working team of staff, our customers for their votes and good wishes and our family members for their ongoing support.

“We are very grateful to our parents for all their practical support and for encouraging, yet not insisting, we join them in the family business.”

Scotlands Business Awards runs annual business competitions for independent businesses across Scotland linked to a national grand final, in which Caldwells will now compete. More than 100 businesses were nominated across the Borders and the shortlist was decided by a mixture of online voting, mystery shopper tests and site visits.

The winners were as follows:- Best New Small Business- Cream Chimneys; Innovation Award- Rutherfords; Best Restaurant- The Capon Tree Town House; Best Eatery- Stewarts Cafe Bistro; Best Independent Retailer- Lou Lous Vintage Emporium; Best Licensed Premises- Rutherfords; Best Gift Shop- Tiger Lily Gifts; Best Florist- Border Blooms; Best Craft or Creative- Carols Creations; The Consumers Award- Bank Street Cafe; Best Health and Wellbeing Business- The Retreat; The Community Award- Woodside; Best Hair Salon- Gorgeous Hair & Beauty; Best Beauty Salon- Enhance Hair & Beauty; Best Nails- Nails by G; Best Barbers- Millars Hair Salon; Best Service Team- Beauty by Lyn; Best Hawick Business- The Baby Shop; Best Eyemouth Business- Bliss Beauty and Massage; Best Selkirk Business- Flower Expressions; Best Melrose Business- Apples for Jam; Best Kelso Business- Border Blooms; Best Jedburgh Business- Jedburgh Sweets and Treats.