Sweet wee Brooke in bid to light up town

A wee Souter loves the town’s Christmas lights so much, she has pulled out all the stops this year to ensure there’s every chance of them lighting up her eyes.

Seven-year-old Brooke Laurie asked her mum Jill months ago if they could redouble their efforts of last year, when they both made and sold candy cane reindeers for the Selkirk Illuminations coffee morning, held last weekend.

Jill said: “Last year Brooke wanted to raise money for the Selkirk Christmas lights, as like most kids it’s her favourite time of year!

“So last year she made and sold candy cane reindeers. This year, she wanted to do lots of different things so she wouldn’t get bored, so we got started at the beginning of August.

“We have just been making stuff whenever we had time, after school, before bed, weekends then most of the school October holidays.

“We were lucky enough to be supplied with all the sweets from Bookers in Galashiels, who kindly donated the sweets to fill all our treats!”

Brooke and Jill’s efforts this year have raised an amazing £482.70 ... with still more to be sold.

Jill said: “To say I’m proud of this little girl is an understatement!

“But a massive thank you to everyone who came out to support Brooke at the Selkirk Xmas lights coffee morning.

“It’s amazing what can be achieved from such a little toon! I have tears in my eyes as I’m overwhelmed by the support and what we have achieved.”

Brooke’s head teacher at Knowepark Primary School told the Wee Paper: “Everyone at Knowepark is really proud of Brooke and all the hard work she has put in to raise money for Selkirk’s Christmas lights.

“Brooke has spent a huge amount of her own time making and preparing items to sell and so we’re delighted that she was supported so well by her friends and the local community to raise such a fantastic amount.

“We encourage all our children to share their successes and achievements with us so we can celebrate them; Brooke is a credit to our school, her family and the community of Selkirk.”