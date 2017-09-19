Svetlana: more workshops to come before installation

Svetlana Kondakova hopes to have her main art installation in place on the flood wall by the time of the next Common Riding.

She says there will be more workshops like the one above, which will allow as many people as possible play a part in the community artwork.

She said: “The idea is to involve as many people as possible ... this will be an artwork for and by the people of Selkirk.

“There will be more workshops such as the one for the fish, which was so good. The fish which were made by the people at the weekend will be attached to mesh, and will be fit on the wall by the beginning of May.”

Svetlana said that the artwork will have three main parts.

She said: “The first will be based on photographs of people throughout the years who have taken part in the Common Riding.

“The second part will be of a kelpie, which is being tamed by one of the people of Selkirk – a vote will be taken on who this will be ... it will be the choice of the townspeople.

“And the third part, which will contain the leaping salmon, will bring the whole thing together.

“I was very impressed with how the people – most of whom were children, but there interested people of all ages – took to mosaic-making at the weekend.

“It is a good media for the beginnner, but the designs were very colourful indeed.

“The more people who can get involved with this project the better.”