Supervision increased as fair is held next to primary school

Extra supervision is to be put in place at Earlston Primary School’s playground after a travelling fairground, run by a Selkirk businessman, set up camp next to it.

Around five caravans and two trucks with funfair machinery parked up at the site, normally used by staff for parking, at the weekend.

However, a Scottish Borders Council spokesperson told the Southern: “This is a local funfair which is on land which does not belong to Scottish Borders Council.

“A licence must be granted if the funfair operator is a fit and proper person and the equipment operates safely.

“The funfair operator has met with school and Scottish Borders Council staff and is aware of the adjacent school boundaries and has agreed to restrict vehicle movements during school time, while extra supervision will be in place in the playground during school breaks.

“Alternative arrangements have also been set up for school transport and staff parking while the funfair is on the site.

“The funfair will be open outwith school times from Thursday evening to Saturday evening this week.”

A police spokesperson added that they have received no complaints concerning members of the travelling community in Earlston.