Success as 250 bikes join 15th Hizzy run

The 15th Hizzy Memorial Run was yet another successful tribute with more than 250 motorbikes taking part.

Bikers set out from Denholm Green on Sunday morning to Kelso, Berwick, Dunbar and back to Hawick.

This year’s run was also a tribute to a family friend of the Hislops, John Dobbie, who died from Motor Neurone Disease, with all proceeds going to MND Scotland.

Event organiser, Wendy Oliver, told the Southern: “I was delighted with this year’s turnout. Now we are in the 15th year, people are looking forward to it and arrange the day around the run.

“It is so emotional when you see the support that the Borders people give to the run, coming out to see the cavalcade, some clapping and most waving, it is such a tribute to Steve Hislop. This year’s charity, MND Scotland, in memory of John Dobbie, will do well I think as he was such a character.”

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising and volunteering at MND Scotland, added: “We were honoured to be chosen as the Hizzy Memorial Run’s 2017 charity.

“I know the cause is very close to the hearts of the Hislop family and the funds raised from this fantastic event will go towards helping us continue to support people in Scotland affected by MND, and fund research towards a cure.”

To donate, visit www.mndscotland.org.uk