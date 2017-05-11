Struan reflects on his year as Melrosian

Melrose Festival’s appointment night signalled the start of a new role for last year’s main man 2016 Melrosian Struan Hutchison.

As Russell Mackay officially took over the reins of this year’s proceedings, Struan was congratulated on a job well done as he addressed the town for the last time as Melrosian.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my year as your Melrosian representing the town and community at our very own festival and the others across the Borders. Meeting many new people and making life long friends have been central to my time as a principal and it has also been rewarding to rise to the challenge of learning to ride a horse. My fondest memory of festival week was leading the cavalcade up the high street behind the pipe band and the ceremony in the abbey on a beautiful summer night is something I will never forget.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support, it is very much appreciated and my particular thanks go to the festival executive and the ex-Melrosian’s Association for all the work they do behind the scenes. “Thanks also to my right and left-hand men Donald and Fraser who guided me through my duties.”

Accepting back Struan’s sash, festival chairman Michael Crawford added: “You were a credit to yourself and your family and our town. Your demeanour, appearance and conduct set a fine example for the young people of Melrose to emulate.

“Not only did you measure up to the standard of behaviour we would expect from our Melrosian, but you set the standard which will challenge those who follow you. On behalf of our town, we thank you for your year of excellent service and for all you did during the year to enhance the standing of our festival and our community.”