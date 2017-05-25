Stirling effort at marathon from Limper Callum

There was a highly impressive run last weekend by Lauderdale Limpers member Callum Stewart at the Stirling Marathon.

He finished Sunday’s race in 03:25:07, with 6500 runners taking part in the event, which started at Blair Drummond Safari Park and passed landmarks including Doune Castle before finishing beneath the ramparts of Stirling Castle.

The Limpers’ Latte ladies, Susan Sutherland and Anne Lillico, were joined by fellow Limpers Naomi Hutchinson, Sheila D’andrea, Sarah McWhirter and Graeme Sutherland at the weekend, along with Paul Lockie and Frank Bruce Birch from Teviotdale Harriers.

They helped plan and guide the group’s ninth coffee shop run, from Jedburgh’s Abbey Bridge Coffee House to The Cream Puff in Denholm, via Dunion and Ruberslaw Hill.

Despite the weather, it was a stunning route enjoyed by all. Full details of the route – and more – can be found on the blog www.beanthererunthat.com