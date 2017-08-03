Still time for summer holiday fun at Bowhill

Have your say

Those looking for action-packed activities for children and adults during these summer holidays have not had to look much further than Bowhill.

And the list of things to do just got bigger!

Andrew Creegan takes part in one of the nature activities.

The estate’s Holiday Ranger Club takes place two days per week until August 17, from 11am to 1pm (£5 per child).

Suitable for children aged six and over, the club provides the opportunity to take part in a variety of tasks, including den building, pond dipping, woodland art, bushcraft and firelighting.

The Saturday Ranger Club also offers a selection of fantastic activities weekly at 1.30pm throughout the holidays until September.

Younger visitors can enjoy Nutty’s Little Squirrels sessions which take place each Friday at 2pm until September (£3 per child).

Activities include explorer walks, storytelling, woodland crafts and wilderness games.

Adults looking for a fun summer activity can don their running shoes and Hawaiian shirts for the estate’s Summer Holiday Fun Run.

The themed 5k and one-mile runs take place on August 12, from 11am, costing £5 per person, and must be booked by August 5.

Rory Powell, countryside learning and engagement ranger at Bowhill, said: “Our ranger clubs offer children the opportunity to enjoy and explore the estate while taking part in fun and educational activities.

“Nutty’s Little Squirrels sessions are also a fantastic option for younger tots who want to have some woodland fun too.

“Our ranger-led workshops are a superb way to keep children entertained throughout the school holidays.

“Make sure you book your spot now.”

Bowhill’s Ranger activities are delivered with the support of SNH (Scottish Natural Heritage) funding.

Booking is essential and can be made by calling 01750 22204 or emailing info@bowhillhouse.co.uk

Visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk for further information on Bowhill House and Country Estate or keep track of what’s happening via the Facebook page and Instagram @BowhillHouse.