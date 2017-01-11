Stefan named as Coldstream’s right-hand man

Stefan Home has been appointed as Coldstream’s right-hand man in waiting for 2017.

He will take his place beside Coldstreamer Andrew Guthrie and left-hand man Jamie Nicolson at the 2017 Coldstream Civic Week rideouts and ceremonies and throughout the Borders common riding season.

Stefan, 26, has lived in Coldstream all his life and has worked at Uplift Forklifts in the town for the past nine years.

He was educated at Coldstream Primary School and Berwickshire High School,

An ex-player for Coldstream Amateurs Football Club, Stefan still enjoys the sport, alongside other hobbies including being a member of Coldstream Bowling Club and a keen golfer.

He grew up, like most young men in the town, enjoying civic week events each summer, and although he has followed it intently for most of his life, Stefan is yet to follow on horseback and only began taking riding lessons last year.

Stefan will be supported by his parents Marion and Kevin, brothers Christopher and Cameron and sister Kayleigh.

The first in his family to take up a position within the civic week, he is ready to get back in the saddle shortly in preparation for the coming months.

He explained: “I started lessons last year, and it’s going not too bad. I’ll be getting more lessons soon. I’ve not come off yet, although to be honest, it’s the sooner the better, just to get the first fall out of the way.”

Looking forward to a busy summer ahead, Stefan says the appointment is “very exciting” and comes despite his fears that he was maybe too old for the role. “To be fair, I have always wanted to be asked to be it, and I was getting on a bit, so I was pleased to be asked,” he explained.

“My family are all really excited.”

He will be ably supported in his debut year by Andrew and Jamie, both of whom Stefan says he is delighted to have beside him. “I have grown up with them both, so it’s ideal really – spot on,” he said.

In keeping with tradition, potential names were put forward by ex-Coldstreamers to the association last year before a vote by the members.

Stefan was selected and approached, immediately accepting their offer of the position.

After setting the decision in stone late last year, the Ex-Coldstreamers’ Association announced Stefan as this year’s right-hand man at their latest fundraising coffee morning.

As the newest Coldstream principal he will carry out a three-year term of office – starting as right-hand man, moving to Coldstreamer in his second year, and left-hand man in his third and final year.

Coldstream Civic Week this year will run from Sunday, August 6, to Sunday, August 13.

The Norham rideout will take place on August 7, followed by Birgham on August 9, Flodden on August 10 and Leitholm on August 11.

As well as the traditional rideouts, there will be the usual fancy-dress parade and fireworks display.

A spokesman for the Coldstream Riders’ Association said: “Congratulations to Stefan Home on being selected as the right-hand man for Coldstream Civic Week 2017.

“We wish you and your family a memorable three years in office.”