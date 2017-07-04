St Ronan’s week is set to begin

Innerleithen is gearing up for it’s busiest week of the year as the annual St Ronan’s Border Games Week and Celikum ceremonies begin on Saturday.

And it will be all eyes on Liam Card and Sally Brown as this year’s Standard Bearer and Lass, Dux Girl is Anna Leckie, Drew Lobb will be Dux Boy and Rory Smith will take on the role of Lantern Bearer.

This year's principals.

Principal Guest this year is Norman Scott and Bryony Patterson is the 2017 Lady Busser.

The week’s festivities kick off on Saturday with the football tournament in Victoria Park from 12pm followed that evening by the Standard Bearer’s Ball in the St Ronan’s Marquee from 7pm.

On Sunday the kirking takes place at 11am in the Parish Church. St Ronan’s Silver Band leads the parade of principals along the High Street at 10.30am.

That afternoon Innerleithen Pipe Band and St Ronan’s Silver Band will play in the High Street at 2pm before the children’s sports begin in Victoria Park at 3pm.

On Monday a car treasure hunt leaves from the Memorial Hall at 5.30pm with food and refreshments served afterwards.

The senior citizens’ social will be held on Tuesday night from 7pm in the Memorial Hall and the following night there will be a quiz night in the 856 Social Club starting at 8pm.

The annual fancy dress parade takes place next Thursday leaving from Hall Street at 7pm. Judging takes place in Victoria Park at 7pm.

Friday’s Cleikum Ceremonies begin with the installation of the Standard Bearer, Dux Boy and Dux Girl at a Innerleithen Memorial Hall at 7pm, followed by the For the Fallen war memorial service at 7.45pm and the ceremony at St Ronan’s Wells at 8.30pm.

At 10.15pm the torchlight procession leaves from Hall Street for the Masonic Ceremony in the church.

The week culminates on Saturday with the children’s flower parade leaving from Hall Street at 11am, this is followed by the race round the town at 1.30pm.

Massed bands will lead the opening parade of the 190th anniversary St Ronan’s Border Games from the Vale Club at 1.30pm before the games get underway in Victoria Park at 2pm.

That evening Innerleithen Pipe Band and St Ronan’s Silver Band perform a beating the retreat in the High Street at 7pm.

The week culminates with a second torchlight procession of principals and members of the public which leaves the Vale Club at 10pm, reaching the top of Caerlee Hill around 10.30pm where a torch will set light to the bonfire and Dux Boy Drew Lobb will lead the burning the de’il ceremony to close the town’s games week.

Full timings are available in the official programme.