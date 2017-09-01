Sports trust happy as a Pig in the Park

It started off in a garden with 20 people to raise money for a local charity.

But six years on, Pig in the Park now involves 250 people and this year helped raise more than £5,000 for charity Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.

It means that the annual fun day, which includes live music and a barbecue, has now raised over £26,000 for various charities since it began.

It is organised each year at Glendearg Farm near Galashiels by Bidfood and this summer’s event saw The Skababs, Duke Street and Ben Mackintosh perform, while a barbecue, hog roast and prize draw were also on offer.

But it started off on a much smaller scale.

Graham Rennie, fleet director at Bidfood, said: “When we began it was just a group of 20 friends in my back garden with a barbecue, and we raised a couple of hundred pounds.

“Mission medics, which helps children in Africa, was the first charity we assisted and we did it because a friend of ours who was a trainee doctor and had been working there died suddenly and, like the Rowan Boland charity, they set up a trust.

“It has grown each year and we are delighted to have now raised £5,200 for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.

“We like to keep it local and have previously supported charities such as Stable Life, the Margaret Kerr Unit and Arthurshiel Rescue Centre.

“This year, someone in the office suggested the Rowan Boland Trust and we were really pleased to provide the funding to the charity.

“It is always a really good day for all who attend including families and we are looking forward to next year already.”

David Boland, Rowan Boland Memorial Trust’s chairman, added: “This is one of the largest single donations we have received and we have to thank Graham and the Bidfood team for their brilliant efforts, as well as all those who attended on the day.

“This funding will be used to help a number of young Borders athletes take the next step in their chosen sports.”