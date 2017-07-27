Souters show up despite rain

Souters were out in force at Saturday’s Newtown St Boswells and District Farmers’ Show, the 103rd.
Among those defying dismal weather to make the short journey east from Selkirk for the show were, from top, John Wilson, winner of the hunter class and also reserve champion with Silver Dream Spirit; Emma Lawson, pictured tackling a jump; and Chris Lawson, also seen negotiating a jump.
Show secretary Julia Furness said: “The day went fine despite the weather.
“It probably did affect the number of spectators, but all those who had entered turned out and it still went well.
