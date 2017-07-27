Souters show up despite rain

Souters were out in force at Saturday’s Newtown St Boswells and District Farmers’ Show, the 103rd.

Among those defying dismal weather to make the short journey east from Selkirk for the show were, from top, John Wilson, winner of the hunter class and also reserve champion with Silver Dream Spirit; Emma Lawson, pictured tackling a jump; and Chris Lawson, also seen negotiating a jump.

Emma Brown was Res Champion in the Show ponies with her Welsh B Gelding, Hollyoake Othello.

Show secretary Julia Furness said: “The day went fine despite the weather.

“It probably did affect the number of spectators, but all those who had entered turned out and it still went well.

Amy Roulston from Kelso.

Elizabeth Cregan, Amy Roulston and Emma Neil competing at the Newton St Boswells Agricultural Show.

Jessica McCowan won the Show Pony Championship and went on to win reserve Supreme.

Lauderdale hounds were at the show for everyone to get up close.

Kath Bewley getting a workout in the ring at St Boswells in the small mountain and moorland class getting res Champion.

Lynn Gregg still smiling in the rain after wining her class at St Boswells Show.

Adam Grieve with Graham Thomson from Earlston with his Texels were res Champions.

Stock and Crop winners, Bk; L-r Adam Crockett, Guy Lee, Eric Marshall, Douglas Stewart and Douglas Younger, FR: James Cowans, President Donald Maxwell and Alan Cowans.