Sound of music fills town for sessions

Souters hit a high note on Sunday when the 11th annual Selkirk Sessions came to a close following a performance-packed weekend.
Running from Friday right through to Sunday, the event saw a plethora of musical performances take place at venues across the town, including on stages constructed in the Market Place and in High Street.
Performers included Riddell Fiddles, Gaelforce, Carlen Jig and the Bogie Close Stompers.
Louise Stephen, who runs the Town Arms, told the Southern: “We had Neil Devlyn pop in as he does every year, and he played a really good session, and the atmosphere was great.”
Sheila Sapkota, of Riddell Fiddles, added: “We really enjoyed the sessions.
“Considering the small committee of organisers, this event went well, with many folk coming to the town and staying at the campsite.
“There were some fantastic sessions, as well as some great street performances as part of Scott’s Selkirk.”
Following on from the success of last year’s partnership, the weekend’s events coincided with the period celebration Scott’s Selkirk, celebrating the life and times of author Walter Scott.
Busking winners
Best performer: Vic Murray
Best group: The Stickleback Stompers
Best Under 18: Amelia Ewing
Best audience participation (Chorus Cup): Patsy McArthur
