Sky’s the limit for Pooee and Louise

A pair of adventure-loving friends from St Boswells have went above and beyond to raise £2,800 for two Borders charities.

Pooee Pitman and Louise Taylor jumped 10,000 feet from a plane last month to raise money for the Margaret Kerr palliative care unit at the Borders General Hospital and The Lavender Touch, a Borders-wide cancer support charity.

St Boswells friends Pooee Pitman and Louise Taylor.

Pooee, who works as a childrens entertainer, was inspired to take on the challenge after both charities helped provide care for her husband Spencer, who died from cancer almost two years ago in November 2015.

After turning 50 in January, and determined to mark the occasion, she approached her “crazy friend” Louise to join her in the sky dive.

Pooee said: “They are both my favourite charities. They both help anyone with cancer in the Borders so much. Just having a massage from Karen from the Lavender Touch after his intense chemo made Spencer feel better.”

Although only spending a few hours in the Margaret Kerr Unit where Spencer died, Pooee and her two daughters were struck by the unfaltering care and support given to those in the unit.

“The atmosphere was unique and the staff there are quite simply angels,” Pooee added.

Louise too had good reason to support both charities after they helped care for her fellow Boots work colleague Joyce Young who died from cancer in April. “The unit was a friendly and peaceful place to be, with the patient at the heart of their care,” she added.

A combination of charity lunches, sponsorship, and in-store fundraising at Boots helped the pair raise £2,800 ahead of their journey to St Andrews to take part in the jump.

They added: “The free fall was the best part before the parachute opened through and we glided through the clouds. Landing was perfect in front of family and friends.

“We would like to thank each and every person who kindly donated to these amazing charities.”