Size doesn’t matter

Two entrants share a smile during the weekend’s Border Vintage Agricultrual Association Rally at Springwood Park.

The group’s chairman Charlie McCrirrick reported an “absolutely brilliant” event – the biggest ever with more than 700 entries.

He said that the venue – the Border Union Showground – and the organisers’ ability to move with the times have meant that this event is still going strong where others have faltered.

Mr McCrirrick told us: “You can’t just have old men and old tractors any more.

“The events that stayed like that are sadly no longer going.

“You really need to have something for everyone – and that’s where the showfield has really made our rally.

An auction of tractor and car items on the Saturday and the traditional shindig in the hall at night, which was well supported. Many people came through the gates on the Sunday as the weather brightened, to see the veteran and vintage machinery looking and working as well as the day they were bought.