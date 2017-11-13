Sixth member of staff suspended as Hawick care home probe continues

An investigation into what are said to be serious allegations at a Hawick care home has led to another member of staff being suspended.

Police were called in last month after five workers at St Margaret’s Care Centre, off Myreslaw Green, were removed from duties over what were described as inappropriate communications.

Now a sixth member of staff has been suspended too as the police probe continues, a spokeswoman for the home has confirmed.

She said: “We can confirm that six members of staff have been suspended pending further investigation.

The police and regulatory bodies have been notified and are investigating the allegations.

“As it is a police matter, we are unable to comment further.”

The nature of the communications at the heart of the investigation has not been disclosed.

Scottish Borders Council is working with St Philips Care Group, the home’s owner, to provide support for staff and residents in the meantime.

The home, built in the early 1900s as a Dominican convent, provides both nursing and residential care for some of the region’s most vulnerable adults.

An earlier statement issued by the care company stated that the “safety of staff and residents remained its top priority”, adding: “We are working with and co-operating with all authorities.

“A senior manager is available to discuss concerns from family members.”

The matter was first reported to the police on Tuesday, October 24.

A police spokesman said officers are working with partners to ensure that any criminality “is investigated robustly and that the needs of the residents are addressed”.