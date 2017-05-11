Six students suitable for Royal Navy life

Six ‘Preparation for the Armed Forces’ students at Borders College passed their Naval Service Recruiting Test (NSRT).

Pictured with their certificates are, from left, Caitlan Weir, Ryan Stockman, Tasmin Smith, Sean Connolly, Linda-Jean Buchanan and Christopher Boggs.

This certificate proves the students’ suitability for a career in the Royal Navy – Linda-Jean (of Jedburgh) and Sean (of Galashiels) are considering a naval career.

Course lecturer Garry Dickson commented: “The college receives excellent support from Chief Petty Officer Gary Richardson who co-ordinates activities involving the Royal Marines Visibility Team, as well as advising students on careers available to those interested in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.”

The students also recently attended a ‘Meet the Marines’ day held at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena at Ratho, where they had the opportunity to take part in climbing, abseiling, weapons acquaint, presentations and fitness activities.