Six of the best give Borders brewery cause for further good cheer

Six of the best from Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Co picked up prizes at this year’s Scottish Beer Awards.

The Borders brewery followed up its haul of seven trophies at last year’s inaugural awards with a further half-dozen second time round.

Tempest Brewing Co head brewer Douglas Rowe, third from left, collecting the award for best amplified beer at this years Scottish Beer Awards. Photo: Rob McDougall.

It took home three golds from the ceremony at Edinburgh Corn Exchange, sponsored by supermarket chain Aldi and organised by Edinburgh event management firm KD Media – for Modern Helles for best lager class, for In the Dark We Live: Dark Fruits Edit in the amplified beer category and for Soma India Pale Ale, named as best IPA – plus three silvers.

Its silver accolades were for Brave New World in the IPA class, Marmalade on Rye in the amplified beer section and Rhubarb and Citrus Sour, a collaboration with three other breweries, in the sour category.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have done so well a second year in a row at the Scottish Beer Awards,” said Shannon McFarlane, brand and marketing manager for the brewery, founded in Kelso in 2010 but based at Tweedbank Industrial Estate since 2015.

“We strongly believe in our approach to brewing and making beer, and to win awards for the resulting beers is the best validation we could ask for.

“Blind tastings can be a little nerve-wracking, but ultimately the results speak for themselves, and we had every confidence our beer would stand its ground against some very tough competition.

“One we’re especially proud of is Modern Helles winning best lager. It’s a style that can often go overlooked, and we were determined to create a lager that was well made and flavourful. We couldn’t possibly ask for more than for it to be crowned the best lager in Scotland.

“What the awards are great for is showing just how much brewing talent there is in Scotland, and we were delighted to even be nominated alongside some of the best beers currently on the market.

“We hope to see the Scottish brewing industry continue its growth, and we can’t wait to see how we fare in the 2018 awards.”

The top award of the night, for brewery of the year, was presented to Brewdog, based at Ellon in Aberdeenshire.

Judging panel chairwoman Hilary Jones said: “Whether breweries are large, small, independently owned or have attracted investment from elsewhere, the Scottish Beer Awards is for everyone brewing in Scotland.

“We unite in our congratulations of our winners and celebrate the success of the whole of Scottish brewing.

“I hope all our winners find future success with their medals and show the world how brilliant we are in Scotland at making great beer.”

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for Aldi in Scotland, added: “The quality of beer produced in Scotland is exceptional, and we would like to congratulate everyone involved in this celebration of Scotland’s amazing brewing industry.

“The popularity of Scottish beer shows no signs of slowing down, and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for the sector in Scotland.”