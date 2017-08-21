Sign of the festival times at Stow

Giant letters, spelling ‘Stowed Out’, erected last weekend have been causing a bit of a stir.

Garnering equal measures of surprise and delight on social media, the striking 10ft-tall letters can be seen from the A7 when approaching Stow from Galashiels.

Stowed Out is Stow’s very own festival of music, spoken word and art that has grown over the years to attract an eclectic mix of high-quality artists and performers. Musically, the festival is in tune with Jools Holland’s ‘Later’ and Radio 6 Music, applying the same ethos of championing acts that are both musically and emotionally engaging.

This year’s line-up is no exception, including as it does the bonkers euphoria of Orkestra Del Sol, rock innovation from the Van T’s, local talent in the form of Borders’ favourites the Dull Fudds and rising stars with an indie vibe, The Boy With the Lion Head. In all, there will be more than 11 acts spanning a spectrum of genres, from the acclaimed electro-infused pop of the Little Kicks to the singer-songwriters Emme Woods and Millie, to the ska energy of the Sea Bass Kid.

Away from the music there will be quality spoken work performances from the likes of Stephen Watt and Rachel McCrum, and an art exhibition on the theme of ‘Sanctuary’ in the Cloudhouse Cafe.

Stowed Out runs from the evening of Friday, August 25, and throughout the following day. An art exhibition in the Cloudhouse Cafe cafe takes centre stage from Tuesday, August 22. In addition, there will be children’s entertainment and special guests.

Follow Stowed Out at www.facebook.com/stowedoutfestival/; get your tickets at http://tinyurl.com/stowedout2017.