Should you do this walk? Of course, says fundraiser Rhona

An opportunity to walk through some gorgeous scenery and unusual venues while raising money for local causes crops up in September.

Course to Course for Causes is the latest event dreamed up by fundraiser Rhona Elliot and takes place between Musselburgh and Kelso racecourses,

Rhona told us: “It’s really to raise the awareness that our racecourses are very disabled friendly, and are wonderful places for a family day out with a disabled person.

“Scottish Racing has been a great help in sponsoring our event.”

Former amateur jockey and professional racehorse trainer Rhona has multiple sclerosis, and has raised thousands for the MS Borders Branch and Riding for the Disabled over the years.

The walk, which is not the most strenuous, is over four days. Entrants can do anything from one day to all four, with the entry fee being the commitment to raise £25 per day or £75 for all four – after which you would receive a medal. All monies go to the designated charities – the Riding for the Disabled Association, the National MS Society and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The walk starts on the same day as Musselburgh Races – Saturday, September 16, and finishes on Tuesday, September 19, the day before Kelso Races.

Rhona hopes Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox will be at Musselburgh to see the walkers off – he made great use of the Injured Jockeys Fund, returning to win this year’s Grand National on One for Arthur, just four weeks after breaking his wrist and collarbone.

He spent three weeks in Jack Berry House, a £3million rehabilitation facility, set up by the fund, and would otherwise have missed his dream ride.

The first day sees the walkers head to Ormiston, and then on to Thirlestane Castle the next day, via a barbecue at Carfraemill. They carry on to Mellerstain House on the Monday, before the last leg to Kelso, via Floors Castle, on the Tuesday – a total of 34.5 miles.

Horse riders join the event on the second and fourth days.

Registration is essential – call Rhona on 01835 864111 or email theyett@btconnect.com