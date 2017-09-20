Shoplifter behind bars

A shoplifting expedition to the Borders resulted in a 40-year-old man being jailed for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

John Watson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing a £20 necklace from Stow Post Office on August 26.

Police officers were already on the lookout for Watson’s vehicle when he went into Asda in Galashiels and stole cosmetics, steaks and various other food items with a total value of £363.

Watson, who had been staying with a friend in Pathhead, Midlothian, also pleaded guilty to a third charge of being in possession of heroin worth around £50.

He had already been jailed for 180 days for offences in the Edinburgh area including theft by shoplifting, attempting to pervert the course of justice and assault.

Watson appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and was given a year-long jail sentence backdated to August 28.