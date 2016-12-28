Shelter found among farm animals – and many Souters

There was no room at the inn on Saturday for a young couple looking for a safe place in order that their child could be born.

Fortunately, shelter was found in a barn in the town centre.

It was safe and warm, but they had to share the space with animals owned by a local farmer, as well as a large crowd who had turned up to watch the proceedings.

It was, of course, Selkirk’s increasingly popular living nativity and carol service, organised by Selkirk Baptist Church under the auspices of the Selkirk Churches Together partnership.

Church members acted in the play as old as time, and performed carols with the Selkirk Silver Band, making the Market Place warm and welcoming.

Selkirk Rotary Club also helped out in that respect, handing out mincepies and mulled wine.

Organiser Christine Pettie told us: “It went really well ... in the past we have had to fight with the weather, and although we had a windy patch when we were setting up in the afternoon, it calmed down by the evening.

“This year was even better attended than last and I’d like to thank all who came down to watch the Nativity.

“Our animals – calves and lambs – came from a local farmer who is a church member, but we were short of a donkey.

“So if anyone can provide a donkey for future years, we would love to speak to them.”