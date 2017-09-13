Sentencing put on hold

A man appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting his former partner.

Robert Yule, 40, also pleaded guilty to making threatening remarks and causing a disturbance at a house in Inchmyre, Kelso, last Wednesday.

A not-guilty plea to assaulting a man during the same incident was accepted by the crown.

Sentence was deferred on Yule, of Inchmead Drive, Kelso, until October 2 for the production of background reports. He was released on bail.