Selkirk transmitter to be updated

Telly watchers around Selkirk may have to retune their sets next month to keep receiving BBC channels.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by Ofcom, the media regulator, transmitters across the UK are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme between now and 2020 – and the Selkirk transmitter changes will take place in the morning of Wednesday, March 1, expected to be completed by 9.30am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from Selkirk who find they are missing BBC channels should retune to get them back.

High-definition (HD) BBC channels will not be affected.

The Selkirk transmitter serves around 18,000 homes.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing BBC services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/borders or contact the Freeview Advice Line for free on 0808 100 0288.

Some older aerials – less than 1% – may need to be replaced to continue receiving these channels.

Help will be available for viewers where this is the case.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/borders