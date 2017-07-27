Selkirk to celebrate Borders heritage

Creative pupils from Selkirk are to get in tune with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as part of this year’s Scottish Borders Heritage Festival.

Pupils from primary schools in the Yarrow and Ettrick valleys, Selkirk and Galashiels have been working with composer, Suzanne Parry, and writer, Jules Horne, of the orchestra, to create a song cycle which will be performed in September at Bowhill House and the Victoria Halls.

The children have taken inspiration from the history and stories connected to three historic Borders houses and their estates: Abbotsford House, Aikwood Tower and Bowhill House.

They will perform alongside ensemble of musicians from the Edinburgh-based orchestra for the project titled Sounding Out the Past, funded by Creative Scotland Open Project.

The festival, now in its eighth year, has been organised by Scottish Borders Council and Live Borders and runs throughout September.

Councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Border Council’s executive member for culture and sport, said: “The Scottish Borders has some of the richest cultural and heritage assets in Scotland and this year’s wide-ranging festival programme highlights some the area’s finest examples.”

Visit www.scottishbordersheritage.com for more.