Selkirk set to save the world – win a signed copy of Gala man’s first book

Step aside Nick Stone and Jack Reacher – Selkirk is about to save the world, thanks to a man from Galashiels.

Tom Selkirk is the latest literary action man to hit the bookshelves. and the charater’s name is no coincidence, says first-time author Keith Turnbull.

Galashiels author Keith Turnbull

Keith, 50, attended Galashiels Academy before gaining a masters degree in politics in Glasgow University.

He began working in the finance sector, which led him into the defence product industry, contracting for the Ministry of Defence in Whitehall – and it’s the knowledge of this that he has accessed for this work of fiction, which has been co-written by former SAS Major, Ken Hames MBE, one of the very few British officers to have worn the red beret of the Parachute Brigade, the green beret of the Royal Marines and the sand beret of the Special Air Service.

Keith said he hopes his first book – Fallen Angel – will become a series of books – and perhaps a movie.

The hero of the book – named after the town in which his father was born – is a mission-weary and haunted British special forces commando, specialised in leading secret international operations.

He is thrust back into the world of covert ops when a deadly tsunami is triggered by a nuclear weapon on the seafloor of the south Atlantic Ocean.

Scarily enough, the technology that threatens the future of the world is actually based on a shelved World War Two weapon tagged Project Seal, which was supposed to target tectonic plates.

Keith said: “Ken and I met a couple of years ago and this book is the result.

“In the book, we have hinted at real-life experiences, without revealing any operational specifics.

“It makes for an entertaining read, full of action and breathless speed, but it’s paced with an intricate plot.

“The character is called Tom Selkirk, as my dad was born there ... and I often come back to the Borders to visit family.”

The book will be launched at Foyle’s bookshop in central London on December 12, hosted by Who Dares Wins presenter Nick Knowles.

Keith hopes local bookshops will stock the book, but it will also be on sale on Amazon.

