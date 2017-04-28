Selkirk’s main man to be named tonight

Selkirk’s best-kept secret will be out tonight as the 2017 Royal Burgh Standard Bearer is announced to Souters.

Crowds will congregate in Market Place to see 2016 Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Rory Monks’ successor carried high from the town hall at 7pm, then chaired around the town, led by the Selkirk Silver Band, via the High Street, Back Row, down the Kirk Wynd and along the High Street again to the Victoria Halls.

At the ex-standard bearers’ appointment night concert, the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer and his attendants will be introduced to the public.

Entry to the concert is by silver collection.

The concert will be followed by the annual dance in the Victoria Halls from 9.30pm, with live music by Pulse.