Selkirk fundraisers raise £25k in 2016

The Selkirk committee for Cancer Research UK was congratulated on raising £25,600 in 2016, their 50th year of fundraising.

The charity’s fundraising manager, Richard Cowie, presented members with a certificate last month and thanked them for their “fantastic job” over the past year.

Committee chairwoman Margery Inglis this week thanked the group and the individuals, businesses, clubs and incorporations who supported their fundraising throughout the year across more than 20 different events.

She said: “Many thanks go to the people who generously opened their homes for events, the walkers who booted up for Joyce’s Walk and the Riverside Ramble, who raised £10,000; the ladies who lunch and take afternoon tea, who raised £2,500; the dancers who raised £2,600; the bakers and cake lovers who enjoyed the Queen’s birthday cake, Kelso Civic Week runners teas and Kelso High School students teas, who raised £2,200; the shoppers at Liberty Star Trading Night and Cancer Research UK Pop-up shop who donated £3,100 and the youngsters who took up the bus pass challenge which raised £880.

“When combined with collections and donations, this amounted to a total for the year of £25,600.

“A fantastic amount, and only made possible by the support and generosity of the local community.”

The busy group welcomed Mr Cowie to the town on Januray, 20, after he had made several attempts to infiltrate its bust schedule during its anniversary last year.