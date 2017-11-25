Selkirk baker rises to charity challenge

A Selkirk amateur baker has raised £10,000 for charity as a tribute to her late mum.

Dorothy Scott has staged fundraising coffee mornings every year since the death of her mother Ann Thomson from a heart attack in 2011.

She has called on the support of family, friends and businesses to make the annual event a huge success, always coming up trumps.

Dorothy has now raised a total of £10,000 in support of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), which earlier this year opened a new community hub and shop in Hawick High Street.

Despite that fundraising feat, she’s not planning to call time on her efforts and aims to continue honouring her mother in the same way for years to come.

She said: “My mother was never ill a day in her life until the day she went to bed and suffered a massive heart attack seven years ago and just didn’t wake up.

“I wanted to do something as a tribute to her and so I started staging the coffee mornings twice a year, at Easter and November, in the Connections Hall in Selkirk and occasionally at home.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support that I have received from the local community over the years. I couldn’t have done this without them.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported the coffee mornings and my friends and family for all their help.

“Special thanks to Thomson’s, Border Chainsaw, Travis Perkins and Ainsley’s for their support in selling my homemade tablet.”

CHSS fundraising manager Alison Acosta said, “This generous donation will make a real impact on our ability to continue supporting those affected by chest, heart and stroke illness across Scotland and the Borders, and we’re extremely grateful to Dorothy and her friends and family for all their efforts on our behalf.

“We’d like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who supported the coffee mornings to assure them that their help is very much valued and appreciated and makes a genuine difference to those people who need our support.”

CHSS’s aim is to improve the quality of life for people in Scotland after a stroke, or diagnosis of a chest or heart condition. It offers vital advice, support and information to those affected, arrange group and one-to-one support in the community and influence public policy to ensure that people get the services they badly need.

Its ambition is to become Scotland’s leading organisation for person-centred, user-led community support for people with those health conditions.