Second star to the right and straight on till morning

There’s a great excuse to cover your family with pixie dust and fly over to Bowhill House and Country Estate this weekend.

The Peter Pan-themed event, from 11am-4pm every day from Saturday, May 27, until Monday, May 29, is perfect for little ones – and parents who aren’t quite ready to grow up.

Families can build dens like Lost Boys, create glittering wands to chant for fairies or voyage on a crocodile hunt, led by Captain Hook.

The whole family will also have the chance to go on the lookout for Shadows during tours of Bowhill House and sprinkle pixie dust around the estate on Tinkerbell trails and treasure hunts.

Rory Powell, countryside, learning and engagement ranger, said: “Whether you believe in fairies or not, our magical weekend has something for all the family to enjoy.

“There will be plenty going on to keep everyone entertained, from crafts to outdoor adventures based on the much-loved tale of Peter Pan and its beloved characters.”

Entry for the estate and gardens costs £4.50 for adults and £3.50 for concessions and children aged 3-16 years. Under threes go free and families (two adults and two children) cost just £14.

Visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk for further information.