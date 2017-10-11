Scott gets court in the act again

Crowds gathered in Selkirk on Saturday to see the town transported back in time to the old days of the shirra as it celebrated the life and times of author Walter Scott.

The 19th century sheriff-depute of Selkirkshire was recalled by a range of stalls, traditional games and performances taking place in the Market Place courthouse.

Sir Walter Scott and the ladies of Scott's Selkirk.

Selkirk actor John Nichol, playing the part of Sir Walter on the day, said: “The courtroom re-enactments were very popular, with full houses for all four performances.”

Viv Scott, of the Scott’s Selkirk committee, said: “Since moving the date from December to the October weekend, we have been extremely lucky with the weather, and this year was no exception.

“The stall-holders all had a good day, and the court cases, everyone’s favourite, were sell-outs as usual. There was great music throughout the day, both from the performers on the two main stages and from the considerable number of very talented buskers.”

She added: “All in all, a happy day was had by all.”

Volunteers are sought for next year, and those interested should visit the Scott’s Selkirk shop.

Winners

Shop window competition: Jazrose, 1; Rowlands, 2.

Scarecrow competion: St Joseph’s Primary School, 1; Kirkhope Primary School, 2; Yarrow Primary School and Selkirk Girl Guides, comendations.

Scott's Selkirk shop.

Ducks treasure hunt: Emma Squance and Ross Squance.

Picking the dog’s name: Cassie.