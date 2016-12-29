Schoolchildren sign off on new park café

Wilton Lodge Park’s new café – due to open in Hawick next year – will have a lasting local legacy, thanks to the town’s primary schools.

Pupils signed a section of the structure of the building before it was covered in cladding as an alternative to burying a time capsule.

Contractor Esh Border Construction is working on the café and bridge alongside a new playpark being built by specialist firm Wicksteed.

One new job has been created by Esh for the café and bridge works, while the project has also seen a new apprentice employed in its supply chain.

The work on the bridge, café and playpark is taking place as part of the £3.64million Wilton Lodge Park Regeneration project funded by Scottish Borders Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Galashiels councillor John Mitchell, depute leader of the council, said: “While Hawick will benefit from a brand new café and bridge in 2017, the local community has already seen work experience opportunities, an apprenticeship and a job created, as well as engagement with schools.

“This is due to the community benefits clauses the council now builds into its contracts with suppliers, which is a key to providing local people and communities with support during construction of a project.”

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, the authority’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, added: “The regeneration project has already delivered a number of improvements to Wilton Lodge Park, and I am pleased the construction of the café and bridge have seen some spin-off benefits for the community.

“The café and bridge and playpark will all be major assets for the park in 2017.”

Construction director John Moore said: “This has been a hugely gratifying project for us to be involved in.

“It’s been the definition of community engagement, from fresh employment to apprentice opportunities and widespread school involvement.

“We believe that our work on the café and bridge will further enhance what is already a great site, encouraging greater use and interest across the park itself and surrounding area.

“The already-beautiful Wilton Lodge Park is about to become even better and a really family-orientated community hub for Hawick.”