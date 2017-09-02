SBC in bid to put thirty houses on Triangle Field

Scottish Borders Council has included the Triangle Field at Bannerfield on its approved list of 19 new sites for accomodating housing.

Thirty houses are planned at the site, with another 75 flats at the former Heather Mills, both sites endorsed by the council last week and appended to the land supply blueprint on the local development plan (LDP), along with another 11 sites across the Borders.

Inclusion in the LDP means there is no overarching planning impediment to housing developments on the sites.

However, when asked at the August 14 meeting of Selkirk Community Council whether houses would be built in the field, which forms part of the Flood Protection Scheme, Councillor Gordon Edgar said there were no plans to build on the field.

Mr Edgar explained this week: “At the time I said this, there was no plans approved for the Triangle Field, so I couldn’t comment, but there is now.”

The field, which the council calls Angles Field, was split during the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme, with 40 per cent being incorporated into the scheme’s new Long Philip Burn Park.

The remaining 60 per cent is still with the original owner and is the section which is included in the supplementary guidance on housing.

A spokesman for SBC said: “The land at Angles Field is not deemed a flood risk and is not included in the adopted Local Development Plan 2016 as a key greenspace for protection.

“No objections were received from SEPA to the proposed allocation at the site and as a result it was incorporated within the Supplementary Guidance on housing, which was approved by councillors at last Thursday’s council meeting.

“The supplementary guidance is now being forwarded to Scottish ministers for their approval.”

Chairman of Selkirk Community Council, Alistair Patullo, told us he was “very surprised” to hear that housing was planned for the site.

He said: “I would be interested to see how this came about and the justification for it.

“I was under the impression that the whole field would be a sump if the Long Philip Burn burst its banks.”

The largest single site, earmarked for 300 homes, is on 40 hectares of land owned by Lowood Estates, between the railway station at Tweedbank and the River Tweed.

The council is currently drawing up a masterplan for the phased future development of the Lowood land. It is due to go on display in Tweedbank next month, followed by a period of public consultation.

The full list of approved additional housing sites is as follows:

Berwickshire HMA – land north of High Street, Ayton (six units); Hillview North, Coldstream (100); and Reston Long Term 2 (38).

Central Borders HMA – Lintburn Street, Galashiels (eight units); Rose Court, Galashiels (12), former Castle Warehouse site, High Street, Galashiels (30); Leishman Place, Hawick (five); Henderson Road, Hawick (six); Fairhurst Drive factory site, Hawick (10); Tweed Court, Kelso (15); Nethershot phase 2, Kelso (100); former High School site, Kelso (50); The Orchard, Newstead (six); Angles Field, Bannerfield, Selkirk (30); Heather Mills, Selkirk (75); and Lowood, Tweedbank (300).

Northern HMA – Caerlee Mill, Innerleithen (35 units); Rosetta Road, Peebles (75); and March Street Mill, Peebles (70).