SBC apologises for delay in naming art winners

Scottish Borders Council has apologised for the delay in naming the winning artists in the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme community art project.

The decision on which artworks will be installed at each of the three available sites, based on feedback from the public, was meant to be revealed by organisers at the beginning of April, with the installations beginning soon after.

However, when that deadline passed, The Wee Paper was told that a presentation would be made at this month’s Selkirk Community Council meeting, held last Monday, but no-one from the Flood Protection Scheme was in attendance.

We asked Scottish Borders Council this week what the state of play was, and a spokesperson said: “We apologise for the extended evaluation process for the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme community art project. We hope to be able to inform all artists of the outcome in the near future.”

However, the delay has angered some members of the community, and it seems some of the artists have had to move on to other projects.

Selkirk resident Robert Leech told us: “It’s such a long time ago that we were informed that artists were going to be commissioned to make artworks for the Flood Protection Scheme, with input from the local community.

“There were workshops, walks, talks, and the area was buzzing.

“How long ago that seems. Nothing has happened.

“The artists have disappeared, got other work for the summer, or simply lost interest.

“The local community’s enthusiasm has waned, their commitment has fizzled. What a waste! What breathtaking incompetence! What a betrayal!”