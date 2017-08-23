Sammy is remembered in a song

A young St Boswells woman who died earlier this year is being remembered with a charity single released in her memory.

Sammy Brown, who lived with cystic fibrosis, was 25 when she died in March weeks after receiving a double lung transplant.

Sammy Brown from St Boswells who died in March.

And now a friend has released a single in her name in aid of the Butterfly Trust, a charity which helped Sammy throughout her life as her condition grew increasingly worse.

Keen DJ and music producer Ally Brown, 33, formerly from Hawick, first met Sammy when they worked together at Spark Energy in Selkirk.

He now works as a utilities consultant in Nottingham but also works with big names in the music industry and has released songs across Europe for a string of record labels. His latest release, ‘Breathe Easy’, was produced with Sammy in mind.

“She was such a lovely person,” he said. “Before she passed away we had always discussed doing something for the Butterfly Trust so I thought this would be a nice way to remember Sammy and raise money too.

The track's artwork.

“Breathe easy is something that a lot of friends used to say to her a lot of the time.

A techno style sound, the single features the line: “They say you never know how strong you are until strong is all you know.” Something both Ally and Sammy’s mum Debbie both thought quite fitting.

Debbie added: “I really like Ally’s song. The line that he has included in it is very apt.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing what Ally is doing and we are very grateful to him. It’s been absolutely fantastic the support we have had and Sam would be so happy with this.

“A lot of people have been fundraising in her name for the Butterfly Trust, it’s been a support to us and it’s amazing some of the things people have been doing in her memory.”

In the time leading up to Sammy’s transplant operation, her lungs were so badly damaged she constantly relied on oxygen. Staff at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle said they were amazed at how mobile and active she had been despite her condition.

Debbie added: “Sammy obviously had her ups and downs especially as a teenager. Her determination and spirit got Sam to 25 years in all honestly. She was unbelievable.”

The ‘Breathe Easy’ track is available to download from Beatport from Monday, then on iTunes and Amazon two weeks later, with all the proceeds going to the Butterfly Trust.