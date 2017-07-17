Royalty shows it cares about Borderers

The work of a Galashiels-based carers organisation has been celebrated at a royal reception.

Borders Carers Centre chairwoman Linda Jackson, pictured, and centre manager Lynn Gallacher were honoured at the Queen’s garden party held at Holyrood House last Tuesday.

The centre supports more than 6,000 unpaid family carers of people with all types of illness and disability throughout the region, and it is the first time the centre, established 22 years ago, has been recognised in such a way.

And for its 10 staff the recognition is a huge achievement.

Linda said: “I was delighted that we were invited to the royal garden party and pleased that the work of the Borders Carers Centre was recognised in this way.

“Caring on a daily basis can be a very stressful and difficult job, with little or no respite.

“Our carers’ liaison workers do a fantastic job of supporting and improving the lives of our local unpaid carers, emotionally, practically, financially and in securing them some much-needed respite.”

