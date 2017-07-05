Roxburghe Hotel sold as expansion plans drawn up

Ownership of the Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course at Heiton, near Kelso,is being transferred to the largest independent hotel group in the UK, Bespoke Hotels.

Roxburghe Estates and Bespoke Hotels confirmed that they have agreed terms, and completition of the sale is expected to take place at the end of July, 2017.

The 22-bedroom luxury hotel and championship golf course will join the Bespoke’s group of upmarket hotels including the Chester Grosvenor, Storrs Hall in Cumbria, the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Tulloch Castle, Dingwall, and Stonefield Castle, Tarbert.

Expansion of the facilities at the Roxburghe is actively being considered. In 2010, planning consent was granted for 60 holiday lodges, a new clubhouse and conversion of the existing clubhouse to a 10 bedroom dormy house.

All 47 staff at the hotel and golf course will keep their jobs.

Guy Innes-Ker, the 10th Duke of Roxburghe, said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Bespoke, knowing that they have exciting plans for the future and will invest significantly in the business.

“We look forward to seeing the Roxburghe grow in the years ahead under new ownership and achieving our long-term vision of a high-quality resort destination.

“The business has been a particular interest and focus of mine since it first opened as a country house hotel in 1982, which subsequently expanded with the development of the first championship golf course in 1995.

“It has given me enormous pride and satisfaction to see it develop successfully over the years, but it became clear that a new investor needed to come aboard for the Roxburghe to move to the next level and become a world-class destination.”

Haydn Fentum, of Bespoke Hotels, added: “We are hugely excited by the potential of the Roxburghe and look forward to taking the business into a new era.

“We are keen to build on the excellent work done by both Roxburghe Estates and ICMI, which has given us a sound platform on which to build.”