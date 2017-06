The fifth Borders Schools Countryside Day was held at Springwood Park, Kelso.

Borders Rotarians and Inner Wheelers, and others from more far-flung clubs, stewarded at the event.

Photographed are some of the Rotarians from Brisbane, Duns, Galashiels, Hawick, Jedburgh, Kelso, Melrose, Selkirk, South Queensferry, Eastern District Inner Wheel and Galashiels and District Inner Wheel.