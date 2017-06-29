Rotarian Edith’s a jolly good fellow

Selkirk Rotary Club past president, Edith Scott, has been presented with one of the highest accolades the organisation has to offer, making her a Paul Harris Fellow.

This prestigious award is named after Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.

The award recognises the amount of work Edith – a Rotarian since 1999 – does for Selkirk and the community, working for various orgisations and charities. The presentation was made by Rotary’s district governor, Olive Geddes, during the recent President’s Night at the rugby club.

Adam Borwick, outgoing president of the Selkirk club, announced the award, saying: “We are proud to present this Paul Harris Fellow award as a tribute to Edith Scott, whose ongoing commitment to the community is phenomenal.

“Edith is a shining reflection of the true meaning of Rotary and works with energy and enthusiasm continuously, to help others and to highlight worthy causes. We are proud that she is part of our organisation.”

Since retiring in 2012 from her job as group advertising manager for the Tweeddale Press, Edith has devoted her free time to helping others wherever possible, all on a voluntary basis. She works on the committee of the Selkirk Chamber of Trade and has, over many years, made a significant contribution to the success of the Scotts Selkirk Festival.

She is on the board of Stable Life equestrian organisation at Dryden and plays an active role in the South of Scotland Kidney Patients Association.