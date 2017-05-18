Riders saddle up for 2017 MTB Marathon

More than 450 riders took to the streets of Selkirk and its surrounding roads and tracks at the weekend for the town’s annual MTB Marathon.

The courses on offer – with riders being able to choose between 25km, 50km and 75km distances, were designed by legendary trail-builder Peter Laing.

They were able to test body and bike over a fantastic mix of natural singletrack, twin-track forest roads, ancient drove roads, hand-made singletrack, and trail centre, taking in the valleys of the Rivers Tweed, Yarrow and Ettrick, and, of course, the high points in between, with lung and thigh-busting climbs that are rewarded with epic grin-inducing descents.

Delighted organiser Paul McGreal told The Wee Paper: “The whole weekend was really good, helped in no small way by the weather.

“The Borders were looking at their best and the views from the high points were absolutely stunning.

“This year, we also held a running event on the Saturday, which we called the Selkirk Ultra – 50km of trail-running, using the same tracks as the bikes did on the Sunday, and it was really well received.”

The town’s chamber of trade also put on a kids’ bike track event in the High Street on the Saturday, which proved as popular as ever.